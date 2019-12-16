Home

Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Carol Sue Powell


1937 - 2019
Carol Sue Powell Obituary
Carol Sue Powell
Murrell's Inlet—Carol Sue Powell, 82, of Murrell's Inlet, SC, formerly of Fayetteville, NC, died December 12, 2019. She was born in Florence County, SC, on October 14, 1937, a daughter of the late Butler Atkinson Walker and Mary Byrd Walker. She was a retired educator. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carroll Gene Powell.
Surviving are her sons, Phillip Powell (Audrey Lynn) of Hope Mills, NC, and Michael Powell of Murrell's Inlet; daughters, Denise Howland (Gerald) of Fayetteville, NC and Taylor Skye Powell of Murrell's Inlet; brother, Leonard Gene Walker; sisters, Jeanette O'Byrne of Spartanburg, SC, Bobbie Coggins of Boiling Springs, SC, Sara Jane Smith of West Columbia, SC and Sallie Moses of Tampa, FL; seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 18 2019, at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Chapel, by The Rev. Jason Benton. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Brunswick Memorial Gardens.
On-line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
