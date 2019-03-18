Carole C. White

Fayetteville—Carole C. White, 77, of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 with her beloved family by her side.

Carole was born April 24, 1941 in Robeson County, NC to the late Mattie Jacobs and Rev. B.C. Chavis.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Lawrence P. Chavis, Early B. Chavis, and Rev. Gene A. Chavis; sisters, Mae Carraciolo of Pembroke; Trudy Olivero of New Jersey.

Carole was a faithful member of Independent Full Gospel Holiness Church. She was employed as a cosmetologist at Raeford Rd. Beauty Salon for over 25 years.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Oxendine, officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Carole is survived by her husband, Ervin L. White of the home; son, George L. Natale of Myrtle Beach; brother, Luther Chavis of Pembroke; sister, Clementine Dial of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Brittany Carole Stidham, Christian Natale, Liam Natale, and Zander Natale; great-grandchildren, Memphis Osbourne, Veda Stidham, and McCoy Stidham and a host of relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cape Fear Valley Hospice, 3400 Walsh Parkway Fayetteville, NC 28311.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301. Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019