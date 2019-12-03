Home

TYNDALL FUNERAL HOME
1005 N. Church St.
Mount Olive, NC 28365-1318
(919) 658-2303
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
TYNDALL FUNERAL HOME
1005 N. Church St.
Mount Olive, NC 28365-1318
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
TYNDALL FUNERAL HOME
1005 N. Church St.
Mount Olive, NC 28365-1318
Carolyn Brake Jackson

Carolyn Brake Jackson Obituary
Carolyn Brake Jackson
Sanford—Carolyn Jean Brake Jackson, 78, Sanford resident and native of Faison, N.C., passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 in a Fayetteville rehab center.
A service of remembrance will be held Thursday, December 5, at 4 p.m. at Tyndall Funeral Home in Mount Olive with a time of visitation after the service. The Rev. Ashley Summerlin will preside.
Mrs. Jackson was retired from M.J. Soffe Company. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert William Brake and Maggie Hall Brake; and two brothers, Robert E. Brake and R. C. Brake.
Surviving her are her husband, Kenneth A. Jackson; a daughter, Janet Jackson of Fayetteville; a son, Terry Brake and wife, Debbie, of Goldsboro; a sister, Joyce B. Garris and husband, Earl, of Sanford; a grandson, Adam Brake.; and several nieces and nephews.
A Tyndall Service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
