Carolyn Culbreth WilliamsRoseboro—Carolyn Culbreth Williams was born on January 24, 1934 in Roseboro, North Carolina to Milton and Irene Culbreth. She slipped into silent memories on September 13, 2020. Carolyn married the man of her dreams, Cornelius Williams on June 27, 1964 and was the proud mother of Cornelius "Lomax" Williams II. Upon graduation with honors from Roseboro Colored High School in 1951, Carolyn went on to attend Fayetteville State Teacher's College. She joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in 1953. Two years later, Carolyn graduated with honors having earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. Thereafter, she earned a Master of Education degree from North Carolina College in Durham, North Carolina.Her illustrious teaching career, that spanned nearly four decades, began in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and ended on McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. During her tenure, Carolyn was awarded Teacher of Year. After retiring, Carolyn returned to North Carolina and made her home in Fayetteville. There she joined Evans Metropolitan AME Zion Church. In her service there, she taught Children's Church and worked in the kitchen to feed the city's less fortunate. For her dedication, she was voted Woman of the Year by her peers. Carolyn's philanthropic endeavors extend beyond those within her church. As a Golden Soror and lifetime member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated she worked tirelessly to aid those in her community. Those left to cherish her precious moments include: her heart, her love, her son, Cornelius LoMax "Max" Williams II; her sisters Sallie Warren, Constance Culbreth and Pantrice; her cousin, college roommate and matron of honor, with whom she held a special bond, Melma July; a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will beheld on Monday, September 21st at 10:00 AM at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing Sunday, September 20th 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary.