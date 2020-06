Carolyn Jean JacksonElizabethtown—Carolyn Jean Jackson, 68 of Elizabethtown passed away at her residence on Thursday, June 18, 2020.Carolyn was born in Swain County on August 20, 1951 to the late Nelson Treadway and Julie Lambert Treadway.Funeral service will be private.Surviving are her brothers, Ted and Tommy Treadway; nephew, Mike Treadway and wife Regina; great niece and nephew, Tori and Nathan Treadway; special friend and caregiver, Betty Hall.The family would like to thank Community Hospice for their tender loving care.Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com