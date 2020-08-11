Carolyn Jean PierceHope Mills—Carolyn Jean Pierce, 77, passed away in her home on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Eugene and Velma Roxie Grimes and her sister, Ann Eberhart.Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Ronda Oxendine of Fayetteville, Shirley Williams of Fayetteville, Sue Worp of Wake Forest and Denise Fries of Clayton; 11 grandchildren, Ashley Ard, Amber Clabo, Jordan Oxendine, James Oxendine, Brandon Williams, Shon Williams, Brittany Williams, Sarah Worp, Evan Worp, Megan Fries, and Brianna Lafoy; and 9 great-grandchildren, Madie, Emily, Hannah, Kaylee, Olivia, Delilah, Sophia, Gaige, and Jordan.At Carolyn's wishes, there will be no memorial service.