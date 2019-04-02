Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Carolyn Jordan Baker

Carolyn Jordan Baker Obituary
Carolyn Jordan Baker
Fayetteville—Carolyn Jordan Baker, 75, of Fayetteville, died Monday, April 1, 2019.
Carolyn was a lifelong member of Eureka Baptist Church. She was retired from the Cumberland County Finance Department. She loved people and Jesus.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Eureka Baptist Church with the Rev. Will Aleshire officiating. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Eugene Baker; daughter, Gina Bunch and husband Richy; son, Gregory Dean Baker; brothers, William, Randy and Craig Jordan; grandchildren, Chasity Thornton, Elijah Dean Baker, Joanna Bunch, Richard Bunch,Jr; and one great granddaughter on the way.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Eureka Baptist Church, 1591 Eureka Ave. Fayetteville, N.C. 28311.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
