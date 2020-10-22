Carolyn McClellan

Salemburg—Mrs. Carolyn Tyndall McClellan, 76 of Tyndall Bridge Road, Salemburg went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Wake Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Tyndall Family Cemetery, Tyndall Bridge Road, Salemburg with Rev. David Williams officiating. There will be a walk-through-viewing from 1 PM - 5 PM Friday, Oct. 23 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.

Mrs. McClellan was born on March 19, 1944 in Sampson County to the late Ollen Alton Tyndall and Ella Mae Holland Tyndall. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church and was retired from Southeastern Hospital Supply in Fayetteville and Dr. John Surrant Dermatology in Clinton.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Steven McClellan; children, Ginger Worley Alphin and husband, Johnnie, Jeffery Dixon Worley and wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Ashley Williams Bullard (Brandon), Madeline Worley Murphy (Dalton), Bryson Dixon Worley (Camillia); great grandchildren, Addison Bullard, Asher Murphy and Liam Bullard; a sister, Maedean Tyndall Honeycutt and husband, Tony and a brother, David Tyndall and wife, Cornelia.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.



