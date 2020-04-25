Home

Lafayette Funeral Home
6651 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
(910) 867-1500
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Family Community Baptist Church
3915 Camden Rd.
Fayetteville, NC
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Family Community Baptist Church
3915 Camden Rd.
Fayetteville, NC
Carolyn Ratley


1947 - 2020
Carolyn Ratley Obituary
Carolyn Ratley
Fayetteville—Ms. Carolyn Clark Ratley, 72, went to her heavenly home, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Carolyn was born in Robeson County on October 28, 1947, daughter to the late Durant and Alice Parker Clark. She worked at Kelly Springfield before retirement and was a member of Family Community Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Ratley, a son, Keith Ratley, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Carolyn was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Wade Ratley of Fayetteville; a daughter, Michelle Ratley of Fayetteville; a brother, James E. Clark of Hope Mills; 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a host of family and friend.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM -1:00 PM Monday, April 27, 2020 at Family Community Baptist Church, 3915 Camden Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Funeral Services begin at 1:00 PM following the visitation with Pastor Roy Arrington officiating.
Burial will follow in Adams Family Cemetery in Hope Mills.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
