Carolyn Sue (Grice) Faircloth
Carolyn Sue (Grice)
Faircloth
Fayetteville—Mrs. Carolyn Sue (Grice) Faircloth, 60 passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman. Burial will follow at Suggs Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in White Oak.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:50pm Saturday at the funeral home before the service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Glenn Grice and Mary Ward Grice; brothers, Allen and Rodney Grice; and a son-in-law, Christopher Fout.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Jose T. Marquez; daughters, Mary Faircloth & husband, Patricio Martinez, and Linda Faircloth; grandchildren, Patricio Faircloth, Christopher Faircloth, Amber Fout, Armando Martinez and Selena Martinez; great granddaughter, Lana Hunt; brother, Kenneth Grice & wife, Lois; and sisters, Sandra Peace & husband, Ronnie, Mary Watts & husband, Michael, Marie Grice, and Vivian Aguirre & husband, Domingo.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
