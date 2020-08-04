Carolyn Sue (Grice)

Faircloth

Fayetteville—Mrs. Carolyn Sue (Grice) Faircloth, 60 passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman. Burial will follow at Suggs Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in White Oak.

The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:50pm Saturday at the funeral home before the service.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Glenn Grice and Mary Ward Grice; brothers, Allen and Rodney Grice; and a son-in-law, Christopher Fout.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Jose T. Marquez; daughters, Mary Faircloth & husband, Patricio Martinez, and Linda Faircloth; grandchildren, Patricio Faircloth, Christopher Faircloth, Amber Fout, Armando Martinez and Selena Martinez; great granddaughter, Lana Hunt; brother, Kenneth Grice & wife, Lois; and sisters, Sandra Peace & husband, Ronnie, Mary Watts & husband, Michael, Marie Grice, and Vivian Aguirre & husband, Domingo.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.



