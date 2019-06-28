|
|
Carolyn Vaow
Lillington—Mrs. Carolyn W. Vaow, 85 of Lillington died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Central Harnett Hospital. Mrs. Vaow was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Vaow, her son Walter Lewis Johnson and 2 sisters, Christine Stansbury and Geraldine Freeman. Carolyn was a retired beautician and a member of Palestine Presbyterian Church in Linden.
Funeral service will be conducted 12:00 pm Monday, July 1, 2019 at O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Chapel with Rev. Floyd Benfield officiating. Entombment will be in Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00-11:45 prior to the service at the funeral home, other times at the home of Dwayne and Shirley Johnson.
She was survived by her son, Dwayne Johnson and wife Shirley of Lillington. Brothers, Marshall Page of Lillington and Tony Jackson of Linden. 5 Grandchildren. 3 Great grandchildren. 2 Great great grandchildren.
Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 28 to June 29, 2019