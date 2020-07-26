Carolyn Warren Hawks
Fayetteville—Carolyn Warren Hawks 63, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Carolyn was born in Fayetteville, NC on December 21, 1956 to the late Jack and Nancy (McNaughton) Warren. She worked in the banking industry for over 30 years. Carolyn's passions were crocheting and cross stitching. She made many pieces over the years that she gave to her family and friends to cherish. She loved to shop, and her favorite purchases were shoes and purses. Carolyn loved sunflowers and strawberries and even named her dog "Strawberry".
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dan Hawks; mother in law, Frieda Hawks; brother in law, Gene Hawks (Lorrie); sister in law, Cheryl Hawks Gore (Brian); nephews, Wheeler Hawks, William Hawks and Brady Gore; nieces, Sarah Hawks, Mary McCurry and McKenzie Gore and godson, Garrett Gilbreath.
She was preceded in death by her father in law, Eugene Hawks and brother in law, Bill Hawks.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 12:30 PM in Rogers and Breece Chapel with Rev. John Blackman officiating. Burial to follow at LaFayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and VFW Post 670, 3928 Doc Bennett Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28306.
The family would like to thank Cape Fear Hospice for the love, care, and concern that they showed Carolyn and her family over the last few weeks.
Carolyn will be greatly missed by her family and friends.