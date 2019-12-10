|
Carolyn Webb Conyers
Linden—Carolyn Webb Conyers, 94, of Linden, NC passed away Monday December 9, 2019 at Harnett Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born June 24, 1925 in Lee County, SC to the late Lillie Mae Lewis Webb and Thurston B. Webb Sr. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Harry L. Conyers Sr.; her son Harry L. Conyers Jr.; two brothers P. Lewis Webb and John E. Webb; and her sister Dahlia W. Hill.
Carolyn worked as a teacher for Cumberland County Schools teaching exceptional children. She was a faithful and devoted member of Parkers Grove United Methodist Church in Linden, NC. At her church, Carolyn served as Secretary Treasurer and was elected Layperson of the Year. She supported the Arts Council in Fayetteville and the Methodist Home for Children in Erwin, NC. Carolyn enjoyed cooking, gardening, working on her farm, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter Lillie Frances Propes and husband Alan of Claremore, Oklahoma; and two sons Harold E. Conyers and wife Karla of Linden, NC and Lynn Conyers and wife Kim of Apex, NC; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 11AM-12PM on Friday December 13 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12PM in the Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Pastor Don Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Methodist Children's Home at 1041 Washington Street Raleigh, NC 27605.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019