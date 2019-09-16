|
Carolyn Williams John
Hope Mills—Carolyn Faye Williams John, 78, of Hope Mills passed away peacefully at her home Sunday morning, September 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loster and Janie Williams, as well as her sisters Dixie Williams, Evon Linkous, and Gertrude Williams.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Yvette John Sutherland (Steve), sons Robert Wayne John (Kelly) and Brian Timothy "Tim" John, four grandchildren, Jonathan Downing, Evan John, Lawrence John, and Morgan Hudson as well as one great grandchild, Gabriel John. Carolyn is also survived by her brothers James Rufus Williams (Dixie) and Roy Vance Williams (Wanda), as well as her sister Joann Miller (Larry). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives, and friends who were like family.
Carolyn was born February 4, 1941 in Sampson County. Her family relocated to Fayetteville when she was a young girl. Carolyn graduated from Massey Hill High School, then attended Fayetteville Beauty College. Carolyn worked at Beasley's Beauty Shop in Fayetteville, La Marick Beauty Salon in Charlotte, and Coiffeurs Unlimited in Fayetteville. She ended her 50+ year career as a hairdresser at Genders II Salon in Fayetteville. Carolyn enjoyed her job immensely and had a special bond with her clients as well as her coworkers.
Carolyn was a longtime member of Faith Wesleyan Church in Fayetteville, She was a faithful servant of God and actively participated in a variety of ministries over the years, One she was very devoted to was Operation Christmas Child, a shoebox ministry through Samaritan's Purse.
Carolyn was a daughter, sister, friend, neighbor, and stylist but the role she cherished most was that of mother. She was devoted to her children and demonstrated this through her unconditional love. She provided individualized parenting through her loving care, support, understanding, and acceptance. Carolyn taught her children by example, demonstrating the Christian way of life in her words and works.
A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held Thursday, September 19 at 3:00 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, A Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607. Donations can also be made through the website at samaritanspurse.org.
