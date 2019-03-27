|
|
Carrie Benton
Maryland — Ms. Carrie M. Benton of Capitol Heights, Maryland earned her wings on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rockfish Memorial Park.
She leaves to cherish and honor her memories; her devoted son, Donovan L. Benton, Sr, her loving daughter-in-law, Gloria, her beautiful grandchildren Gloria Nyrie and Donovan, Jr "DJ" as well as a host of family members and friends.
Family visitation and viewing will take place Friday, March 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019