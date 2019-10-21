Home

Baby Cassius Emanuel Brewington

Baby Cassius Emanuel Brewington Obituary
Baby Cassius Emanuel Brewington
St. Pauls—Baby Cassius Emanuel Brewington, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center in Durham.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Rev. Roy Hanson. Burial will follow at New Cemetery in Stedman.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home.
He is survived by his mother, Miriah Raecarol Brewington; brother, Prince Morales; grandparents, Jennifer & Michael Andrews; great-grandfather, Roy T. Hanson; cousins, Halo & Angel Clark; God Parents, Linda & Harrison Jackson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC,
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
