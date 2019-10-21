|
Baby Cassius Emanuel Brewington
St. Pauls—Baby Cassius Emanuel Brewington, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center in Durham.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Rev. Roy Hanson. Burial will follow at New Cemetery in Stedman.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home.
He is survived by his mother, Miriah Raecarol Brewington; brother, Prince Morales; grandparents, Jennifer & Michael Andrews; great-grandfather, Roy T. Hanson; cousins, Halo & Angel Clark; God Parents, Linda & Harrison Jackson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC,
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019