Catalina Lontoc McMahon
Fayetteville—Catalina Lontoc McMahon of Fayetteville, NC, departed this world on September 15, 2020, surrounded by family.
She was born in San Antonio Zambales Philippines, on May 6, 1949, and was the third to the youngest of seven children. She was the daughter of Felicidad and Ignacio Lontoc.
Catalina (Lina) loved to cook, crochet, sew, and take care of people. She married long time pen pal, Frank, on February 8, 1967. During their 53 years of marriage, Catalina was a very proud Navy wife and mother.
Catalina is survived by her husband, Frank A. McMahon Sr.; her three children, Edith Lynn (Mike) Ferrera, Frances (Bryan) Ashe, and Frank Jr. (Amy) McMahon, and seven grandchildren, Michael, Jessica, Justin, Gabryel, Miyah, Kyle and Bryson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 12:00 Noon in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake, NC. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com