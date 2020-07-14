1/1
Catherine Bain
Catherine Bain
Fayetteville—Catherine Lina Salvetti Bain , 92, of Fayetteville went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday July 12 at Bethesda Health Care Facility in Eastover, NC with her loving husband by her side.
She was born February 18, 1928 in France to the late Justine Caurla Salvetti and Jean Marie Salvetti. Catherine was preceded in death by her sister Ines Bedestroffer, and her brother Leon Salvetti.
Catherine enjoyed crafts, gardening, and admiring her flowers. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Rodger Bain; her daughter Robbin Jourdan and husband Steven; her son Michael Bain and wife Irene; four grandchildren Lauren Vieux and husband Bradley, Alicia Collins and husband Brandon, Brian Bain and wife Nicole, and Jason Bain; her great-grandson Ryder; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday July 16, 2020 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
