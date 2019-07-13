|
|
Catherine Brock
Rockfish—Mrs. Catherine Brock age 66 of Rockfish, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Brock was born on March 6, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph Lee Strother and Lois Autry Guin, her brother Edward Strother. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she loved working with the babies and children of the church.
She is survived by her husband, Jessie L (Scoot). Brock Jr. of Raeford, NC a daughter Tina Short and husband Eric of Apex, NC; a son, Heath Brock and wife Haven of Monroe, NC; 5 grandchildren; a brother Dennis Strother and wife Cindy of Raeford, NC;
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 1:00 until 1:45 pm at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3219 Lindsay Road, Raeford
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 pm following the visitation with Reverend Tommy Underwood Jimmy Dees and Mike Osment. officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 13 to July 14, 2019