Catherine Buie
Fayetteville — Catherine Buie was born in Cumberland County, NC, on November 26, 1927 to parents, Henry F. Buie and Margaret Murchison Buie. Her life was well lived and she was well loved! The Lord called her home on March 14, 2019, in her 92nd year.
She was a life-long member of Cedar Falls Baptist Church, where she served faithfully. She had a long-standing relationship with God and was very blessed with her faith until her dying breath.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Margaret; and her half-brother, Raymond.
She is survived by many cousins, including her first cousins, Mildred Bunn and Peggy Buie Collier. Catherine will be sadly missed by these and by her friends and acquaintances.
Catherine attended schools in Cumberland County and graduated from Linden High School and Worth Business College. She then worked as bookkeeper for McDonald Lumber Company, retiring at the age of 87 after more than 60 years of faithful service. After her retirement, Bobby McDonald provided compassionate, meticulous attention to every detail of her needs to assure these years were as good as they could be. No son could have been more caring to a mother and she was so very grateful.
The family would also like to thank all who visited and demonstrated their love for Catherine during the past months, and also the health care professionals from Haymount Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their great care in the last months of her life. They are also sincerely grateful to the wonderful staff and volunteers from Healthkeepers Hospice who comforted and cared for her in her last days.
Catherine will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate her life and find comfort that she is in Heaven watching over us.
All are welcome for visitation from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Cedar Falls Baptist Church with her funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019