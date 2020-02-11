|
Catie Matlack Drewry
Fayetteville—Catharine "Catie" Matlack Drewry, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at her home on Hillside Avenue, surrounded by her loving family. Catie, the only daughter of Anne C. and Robert K. Matlack, Sr., was born October 14, 1973, in Hershey, PA. After moving with her family to Fayetteville in 1974, Catie attended Fayetteville Academy and graduated from Terry Sanford High School in 1993. She went on to attend Elon College, graduating in 1997 with a degree in English Literature. While furthering her education, Catie worked as Director of Community Services at Highland Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, NC.
On June 24, 2000, Catie married William (Bill) H. Drewry at Highland Presbyterian Church. After receiving her teaching certification, Catie worked as a kindergarten teacher in the Cumberland County Schools and later at St. Ann's Catholic School. With the birth of their daughter, Virginia Anne Drewry on May 14, 2012, Catie left teaching to raise "Ginny".
In the ensuing years, Catie became involved in a number of civic, religious, and social organizations, including Pine Needles Garden Club, Snyder Baptist Church, and Highland Country Club. Always a lover of people and an avid "shopper", Catie, along with her parents, owned and operated The Pickettt Fence in downtown Fayetteville.
On February 11, 2019, Catie was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a fast-growing and fatal brain cancer. In the months that followed, Catie was treated at Duke University Hospital and Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center. During the past year, she participated in two consecutive Duke research studies in the hope that the information gained would someday help others as well as allow her more time with her family and friends. She and her family are appreciative of the wonderful care she received this past year at Duke from the ICU team and her physicians: Dr. Allen Friedman, Dr. Daniel Landi, and Dr. Dina Randazzo, and from the physicians and staff at Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center. Catie will be remembered for her unwavering courage and smiling "one-moment-at-a-time" attitude as she fought with all her heart to defeat cancer.
Catie is survived by her husband of almost twenty years, William (Bill) H. Drewry, their daughter, Virginia Anne (Ginny) Drewry, her parents, Anne C. and Robert (Bob) K. Matlack, Sr., her brothers, Dr. Robert K. Matlack, Jr. and wife , Karen, and John S. Matlack and wife, Jennifer, and four nieces and nephews, Jacob S. Matlack, James M. Matlack, Lauren D. Matlack, and Anna C. Matlack. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Catherine (Kit) D. Russell and husband, Thomas, niece Rebecca Haase, and nephews, Lt. Thomas Bryan Russell, USMC, and SGT David D. Russell, US Army.
Funeral services for Catie will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11:00 am at Highland Presbyterian Church, 111 Highland Avenue, Fayetteville, NC, with Reverend Chip Stapleton officiating. An interment service will take place at the Drewry Family Cemetery, 13009 Cedar View Road, Drewryville, VA on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church "Catie Matlack Drewry Children's Ministry Fund", 111 Highland Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28305.
