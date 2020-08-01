Cecil Fisher Bullard, Jr.

Fayetteville—Cecil Fisher Bullard Jr. died July 30th, 2020 at his home in Vander, NC at the age of 82. He leaves behind his loving wife Betty, two devoted sons, Wesley & wife, Gina; and Nelson, as well as 5 grandchildren - Josiah, Hannah, Job, John, and Abigail. He also leaves behind a brother, Howard Bullard & wife, Jean; and a sister, Pat Bullard Ramsey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Fisher Bullard, Sr. and Rebecca Carter Bullard.

Funeral service will be held at 4:00pm Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman, officiating will be Rev. George Hughes. Burial will follow at Bullard Family Cemetery (off of Sunnyside School Road) in Fayetteville.

Cecil was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Vander. There he served as a deacon and enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years.

To understand Cecil beyond his love for family is to understand his love of this Land. As a teen, he loved to farm, winning prizes for his skill growing corn and other crops. Having a scientific mind he then went to NC State and learned the science of soils.

He then used that knowledge to help others understand the land beneath their feet. Walking thousands of miles over his lifetime, he mapped soils for the Soil Conservation Service, later in life he was a soil consultant helping others build sound houses on the soil he knew so well. He would retire doing what he did as a teen - farming the same land he grew up on.

Of all the things he planted - the most precious was the Word of God in his heart. This led him to faith and to a relationship with Jesus Christ. (Matthew 13:23). Through the struggles of life and the battles within, this relationship has guided him to a much more fertile land than he has ever known.

We will miss you Dad.

