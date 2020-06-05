Chadwyn Jacobs
Laurinburg— Chadwyn "Chad" Hunter Jacobs, 23, passed June 2, 2020 . Funeral services for family will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Northview Harvest Ministries. A time of viewing will be prior to the service on Saturday from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. at Northview Harvest Ministries. Burial: Hillside Memorial Park .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.