Fayetteville—Chang Han Kim, 99, of Fayetteville, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2020, at Carolina Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Chang Han Kim was a good man who is remembered lovingly by his family. He was born in Pyongyang City, North Korea on July 2, 1920 as the youngest of nine siblings; lived in Seoul, South Korea until he immigrated to the United States in early 80's with his wife. Mr. Kim and his family came to Fayetteville, NC in 1982 and settled down as their hometown. He was the oldest Korean male, well-respected by his fellowmen in Fayetteville and a devoted member of the St. Andrew Kim Korean Catholic Church since 1982. He loved fishing, ESPN, and a cold Budweiser. He was always willing to help friends fix whatever needed repairing. He received great joy working for over 20 years as a bagger at the commissary in Ft. Bragg. His family agrees that the secret of his healthy longevity was his regimental lifestyle and disciplined diet of apple, peanuts, and his wife's excellent cooking. Mr. Kim lived a life full of joy and accomplished his American dream as a humble servant of God. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife, his four daughters, and a son-in-law during his journey to Heaven.
Left to cherish ChangHan's memory is his wife of 72 years, Myung Deuk; son, Gun Kim (Yong Suk); daughters, Okyong Ford (James), Okchu Brandyburg, Okhee Wilson (Eugene), Okmi Kim; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Sammie.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to a Catholic church or .
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family has chosen not to have a funeral at this time. They hope to have a funeral at a later date when more are able to attend.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020