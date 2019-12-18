|
|
Dr. Charles A. Allen, Jr.
Wilmington—Dr. Charles A. Allen, Jr. of Wilmington, NC went to be with the Lord on December 16, 2019 at the age of 90.
Charles was born on August 2, 1929 near Fayetteville, NC, to Charles and Ruth Allen. He met his loving wife, Jean, while at Wake Forest College. They married in 1954 in High Point, NC and went on to have two children.
After serving in the Air Force for two years, Charles earned his Masters from Southeastern Seminary and Doctorate from Southern Seminary. Charles, alongside Jean, served as missionaries in Guatemala and Colombia with the International Mission Board for 29 years. As a seminary professor, he taught Greek and New Testament. Stateside, he pastored Winter Park Baptist Church from 1977-1982 and led the Department of Religion and Philosophy at Campbell University as Chairman for five years.
Charles continued to serve after his retirement as an active member and Sunday school teacher at Winter Park Baptist. Charles will be remembered for his loving spirit, easy sense of humor, and willingness to teach anyone who wanted to learn.
Charles is survived by his wife Jean of 65 years; his daughter, Celia Fryer (David) and son, Dan Allen (Karen); his grandchildren, Kimberly Fryer, Ashley Fryer, Lauren Wilson (Aaron) and Andrew Allen (Michelle); his sisters, Joyce Pratt, Sally Allen and brother, Bill Allen (Nancy).
There will be a memorial service at Winter Park Baptist Church (4700 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403) this Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1 PM. A reception and visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Winter Park General Missions Fund, Campbell University: Charles & Jean Allen Divinity Endowed Fund for Hispanic Students, or International Mission Board: Lottie Moon Offering.
Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019