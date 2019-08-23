|
Charles A. Van Stone
Sanford—Retired Air Force SMSGT Charles Andrew Van Stone, 70, of Sanford, NC, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 surrounded by his family at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC. He served twenty-six years in the Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam war.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond F. and Elsie Van Stone.
Charlie was very active in the parish of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Fayetteville. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 9847, Sons of Mother Seton and also a member of the Western Harnett Lions Club, in the Carolina Lakes area. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer and bowler.
Charles is survived by his wife, Charlene and daughter, Lori; brothers, Raymond Van Stone and wife, Judi, Richard Van Stone and wife, Bonnie and Thomas Van Stone and wife, Kathy all of Waterbury, CT and Bill Van Stone and wife, Peggy of Partlow, VA; sisters, Nancy Lucas and husband, Art of Trumbull, CT and Mary Ellen Casceillo and husband, Nick of Bridgeport, CT; brother-in-law, Ray Gene Burns of Cameron TX; sisters-in-law, Arlene Price of Indianapolis Indiana, Erlene Wideman of Thayer, MO, Carolyn Walker of Gepp, AR and Jo Ann Cimino of Cotter, AR; and a whole host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Fayetteville, NC with Father Jack Kelly officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to , PO Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202.
Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake is serving the family. Condolences may be made online at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019