Charles Allen Fountain, Sr.
Fayetteville—Charles Allen Fountain, Sr. 77, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side.
Charles was a retired MSG with the U.S. Army Special Forces after 20 years of service, where he served 2 tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He was also a member of Erwin Advent Christian Church.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with the Rev. James Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Fountain; children, Charles Allen Fountain, Jr. "Chuck" and wife Trish; Dawn Ausborn and husband Todd; mother, Annie B. Fountain Wilson; brother, Michael Wilson; grandchildren, Christopher Ausborn and wife Jessica, Travis Fountain and wife Amber, Casey Ausborn and Alexa Fountain; great grandchildren, Oliver Fountain and Riley Ausborn.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019