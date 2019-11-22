Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Charles Allen Fountain Sr.

Charles Allen Fountain Sr. Obituary
Charles Allen Fountain, Sr.
Fayetteville—Charles Allen Fountain, Sr. 77, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side.
Charles was a retired MSG with the U.S. Army Special Forces after 20 years of service, where he served 2 tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He was also a member of Erwin Advent Christian Church.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with the Rev. James Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Fountain; children, Charles Allen Fountain, Jr. "Chuck" and wife Trish; Dawn Ausborn and husband Todd; mother, Annie B. Fountain Wilson; brother, Michael Wilson; grandchildren, Christopher Ausborn and wife Jessica, Travis Fountain and wife Amber, Casey Ausborn and Alexa Fountain; great grandchildren, Oliver Fountain and Riley Ausborn.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online Condolence may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
