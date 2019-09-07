|
|
Charles Anthony Alexander
Fayetteville—Mr. Charles Anthony Alexander, 69, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Carter and his grandmother, Ula Mae Jacobs.
He is survived by his wife, Naydene Alexander; mother, Geneva Alexander; daughter, Felicia A. Kinlaw and husband, Tom; sister, Glenda A. Jones and husband, Ted; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:45 PM on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Tony Brewington officiating.
Burial at Cape Fear Baptist Church Cemetery immediately following the service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019