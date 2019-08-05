Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home Inc
111 N Ingold Ave
Garland, NC 28441
(910) 529-4001

Charles "Buck" Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Buck" Carter Obituary
Charles "Buck" Carter
Garland—Mr. Charles "Buck" Edgar Carter, 76, of 11435 Old Mintz Hwy., died Sunday, August 04, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC.
Mr. Carter was a charter member of the Garland Rescue Squad for over 40 years and 16 years of which he served as Captain. He also was a founding member of Tom Kerr Hunting Club.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 07, 2019 at Garland Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, by Reverend Jeff Hayes and Reverend Chubby Rieber. Burial will follow in the Carter Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday August 06, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Carter Funeral Home in Garland, and other times at the home of Eddie Carter 11454 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, NC 28441.
Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland. www.carterfh.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now