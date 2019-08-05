|
|
Charles "Buck" Carter
Garland—Mr. Charles "Buck" Edgar Carter, 76, of 11435 Old Mintz Hwy., died Sunday, August 04, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC.
Mr. Carter was a charter member of the Garland Rescue Squad for over 40 years and 16 years of which he served as Captain. He also was a founding member of Tom Kerr Hunting Club.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 07, 2019 at Garland Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, by Reverend Jeff Hayes and Reverend Chubby Rieber. Burial will follow in the Carter Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday August 06, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Carter Funeral Home in Garland, and other times at the home of Eddie Carter 11454 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, NC 28441.
Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland. www.carterfh.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019