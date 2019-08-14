Home

O'Quinn-Peebles Funeral Home
1310 South Main Street
Lillington, NC 27546
(910) 893-3232

Charles Currin


1938 - 2019
Charles Currin Obituary
Charles Currin
Lillington—Charles F. Currin, 81, of Lillington died August 11, 2019 after a long stay in the hospital. He was born June 8, 1938 in Harnett County, the son of the late Ambrose Currin and the late Thelma Whittington Parrish.
Charles was a graduate of Lillington High School. He attended Campbell University and other colleges. He served in the US Air Force for four years. Charles worked for the US Postal Service as a rural letter carrier for over 30 years and was also an accountant for over 40 years. He was Sergeant of Arms for the Rural Letter Carrier Association for most of his postal career and received the 1,000,000 mile safety award, among many others.
Charles is survived by his wife of 46 years, Arlene Currin; a daughter, Denise Currin Umberger (Randy) of Apex, NC; three granddaughters, Anna (Derrick) Dudley of New Bern, NC, Rebekah Umberger of Fuquay-Varina, NC, and Rachel (Joshua) Peles of Spanish Fork, UT; and a sister, Carolyn Currin Weaver (Gail) of Fayetteville, NC.
The family will receive friends at the O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home in Lillington, NC on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Chapel at O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home in Lillington. Burial will follow at Richmond County Memorial Park in Rockingham, NC.
Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
