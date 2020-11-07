Charles Daniel King
Raeford—Retired MSG Charles Daniel "Dan" King of Raeford, NC died on Thursday morning November 5, 2020 at the age of 50. His family was by his side at the FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Mr. King is survived by his wife, Crystal; 4 children: Ryan, Amber, Wade, Lance and an ex-wife, Brenda. He is also survived by his father, Samuel; step-mother, Tracy; brothers, Bill, Sammy and Josh; sisters-in-law, Sandy, Rachel, Wendy and Leanne along with nieces and nephews, Albert, Kelsey, Brendan, Josh, Jacob, Tatum, Alyssa and Jackson. Charles had six grand-nephews. Danny joins his brother, Jason and mother, Diane in paradise.
Danny was born November 18, 1969 to Samuel Eastbourne and Diane Patricia King. As one of five boys Danny was a big-hearted child always cooperative and sincere.
He attended Basehor High School in Basehor, Kansas before graduating from Ferguson High School in Newport News, VA in 1988. During which, Danny was a stand-out wrestler, good student and great friend to many.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1990 with the goal of eventually going into Special Forces and following a family tradition in his generation of serving in Special Operations. He initially served as a tank mechanic in Germany and then with the 82nd Airborne Division. In 1988 he successfully completed the Q-course as a Special Forces Medic (18D). He was assigned to 1st SFG(A) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Danny served all over Pacific Command for nearly ten years including two rotations to the Philippines training their Special Forces in Counterterrorism. He embraced the desire to free the oppressed by improving other militaries during these deployments. In 2008 he was assigned to the JFK Special Warfare Center where he served as HHC 1SGT and 1st SWTG(A) Operations Sergeant.
Danny retired from the U.S. Army in 2014 as a Master Sergeant. During his career he was awarded or earned the Meritorious Service Medal (3rd Award), Army Commendation Medal (3rd Award), Joint Service Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Special Forces Tab and Master Parachutist Badge.
Danny met his wife Crystal and the two were married on September 11, 2009. Danny enjoyed spending his retirement with Crystal at their home in Raeford, NC where they would often take long walks together along railroad tracks, raising their children and many pets and visiting with friends and family. Always good with electronics, Danny prided himself on his ability to fix most electrical tools and appliances. Danny was "Larger Than Life" and was well known for his zest for life, telling a good story, a great sense of humor and always making time for a friend.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Jernigan-Warren Chapel. The family will receive friends at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 4-6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Fund c/o Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
