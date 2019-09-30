|
Charles David Bigford, Sr.
Cameron—Charles David Bigford, Sr., age 76, of Cameron passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at New Covenant Fellowship Church in Carthage with Pastor Lee McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Cameron Community Cemetery in Cameron with Military Honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m.
Charles was born in Durham, North Carolina on June 23, 1943 to the late Paul and Ruth Bigford, Sr. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul Bigford, Jr. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of The Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jane Lane Bigford; children, Lisa Danner (Joe) of Cameron and Charles "Chad" Bigford ( Moncia) also of Cameron; sister, Joyce Smith of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Megan Saunders (Jared), Morgan Livengood (Travis), Arielle Fowler (Richard), Dustin Bigford and Dawson Bigford; great-grandchildren, Jace, Liam and Tatum.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Vass.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019