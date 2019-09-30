Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox Memorial Funeral Home - Vass
4888 US Hwy 1
Vass, NC 28394
(910) 245-3330

Charles David Bigford Sr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles David Bigford Sr. Obituary
Charles David Bigford, Sr.
Cameron—Charles David Bigford, Sr., age 76, of Cameron passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at New Covenant Fellowship Church in Carthage with Pastor Lee McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Cameron Community Cemetery in Cameron with Military Honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m.
Charles was born in Durham, North Carolina on June 23, 1943 to the late Paul and Ruth Bigford, Sr. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul Bigford, Jr. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of The Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jane Lane Bigford; children, Lisa Danner (Joe) of Cameron and Charles "Chad" Bigford ( Moncia) also of Cameron; sister, Joyce Smith of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Megan Saunders (Jared), Morgan Livengood (Travis), Arielle Fowler (Richard), Dustin Bigford and Dawson Bigford; great-grandchildren, Jace, Liam and Tatum.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Vass.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now