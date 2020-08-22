Charles "Chuck" E. Allen, JrFayetteville—Chuck Allen, 54, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Chuck endured multiple chronic health conditions over the past 20 years. However, his death was sudden and unexpected.Chuck is survived by his son, Jason Cole Allen; Jason's mother, Laura Nell Smith; sisters, Barbara Jean Smith and Christa Allen Ponce; step-father, Larry Vick and step daughter, Lizzy Gorham.Chuck was an avid outdoors-man. He hunted and fished from an early age and was proficient with rifle, black powder and bow. His hunting buddies have numerous tales of their shared time together in the woods.Chuck was personable, with a dry sense of humor and quick wit. Prior to declining health, Chuck enjoyed yard work, managing his own business and cooking out with family and friends. He was especially fond of fish fries with his in-laws and experimenting with venison recipes.Chuck was a knowledgeable and capable handy man. He could repair anything from vehicles to plumbing. His family never had to call for repair services and he would gladly assist others without charge. His son, Jason Cole, has inherited his mechanical abilities.Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Parker Vick; father, Charles Eugene Allen, Sr; sister, Susan Allen MacKenzie; and grandparents, Robert and Veda Caskey.There will be a memorial service for Chuck at a later date. Memorials may be made in his honor to The Nature Conservancy.