Charles E. Baptist
Fayetteville— Charles E. Baptist, 79, passed June 05, 2020. Funeral: Friday at 12:30pm, Family Fellowship Worship Center. Vewing: at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7pm and Friday at the church from 11am-2:30pm.Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg. Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.