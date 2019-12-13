|
Charles "Chuck" E.
Barnes, Jr.
Fayetteville—Charles "Chuck" Edward Barnes, Jr., 84, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the VA Hospital.
He was born in Ohio on July 21, 1935, to the late Charles and Evelyn Barnes. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Barnes; and his son, Charles "Trey" Barnes, III.
He proudly retired from the Army as an Air Traffic Controller. After his retirement, he opened his own business, Reliance Transmission. He had a deep passion for learning leading him to college at age 60 to study Architecture. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who will be missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish Chuck's memory are his children, Cynthia Barnes of Summerville, SC, Charles Barnes, IV and wife Beth of Fayetteville, Rebecca Evans and husband Tommy of Princeton; grandchildren, Heath Myers, Jessica Pugh, Phillip Baldwin, Travis Baldwin, Alaina Barnes, Allison Barnes, Dakota Evans, Amber Evans, and Justin Evans; great grandchildren, Thomas Bunce, Tatum Bunce, and Sawyer Baldwin; and his beloved dog, Oscar.
A private family service will be conducted.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019