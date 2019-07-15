|
|
Charles E. "Charlie" Davis
Raeford—Mr. Charles E. (Charlie) Davis, 94 of Raeford, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Davis was born on April 9, 1925 in Raeford to the late Charles F. and Beulah C. Davis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia C. (Ginny) Davis. Mr. Davis was a member of the Raeford Presbyterian Church where he served faithfully for 50 years in the choir and served as a deacon. Mr. Davis served in the US Army during WWII and was awarded the purple heart. He was employed for 64 years with Kinlaw's Jewelry Store before he retired
Survivors are a daughter, Kathy MacDonald and husband John of Winston-Salem, NC; two sons, Chuck Davis and wife Sue of Southern Pines, NC and Kevin Davis and wife Judy of Raeford, NC; six grandchildren, Katie Meyer and husband Ben, John MacDonald and wife Sarah, Lee Haithcock and husband Ray, Charlie Davis and wife Megan, Jennifer Davis and Alyssa Frick and husband Dylan.
Visitation will be held at the John C. Ropp Fellowship Hall from 10:00 until 11:00 on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Raeford Presbyterian Church with Reverend Dr. Steven Fitzgerald and Reverend Michael McGehee officiating. Burial will be in the Raeford Cemetery with military honors
Memorials may be made to, Raeford Presbyterian Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1570, Raeford, NC 28376.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home of Raeford. Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 15 to July 16, 2019