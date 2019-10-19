|
Charles E. Tart
Linden—Charles E. Tart, 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Linden, NC on Thursday, October 17th, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Charles was born on August 3rd, 1931 in Sampson County, NC, to Stephen E. and Bertha Tart. On January 13, 1949, at just 17 years old, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 72nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division. A veteran of the Korean War, Charles reached the rank of Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged on June 25, 1952.
Charles returned to his family home where he met and married the love of his life Edith Parker on October 13th, 1956. He was a loving husband, father, Poppi, and friend. Charles enjoyed operating Easy Street Drag Strip in Newton Grove, NC, and for the better part of 25 years he played piano for a local band called The Modern Knights. Some of his favorite things included playing golf and playing the piano at local nursing homes.
Charles is survived by his wife of 63 years, Edith; daughter Julie and husband Tommy McLamb; daughter Suzanne and husband Todd Hedgepeth; sister Sallie Lee; and three grandchildren Taylor McLamb Pascoe and husband Braden, Garett Hedgepeth and Parker Hedgepeth. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Tart; father, Stephen E. Tart; and three brothers, Junius Allen, Joe Whit, & Ray Bryan.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Village Baptist Church in Fayetteville, NC on Thursday, October 24th. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:45 am prior to the service at 11:00 am.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019