Charles E. Tart Sr.
Charles E. Tart, Sr.
Fayetteville—Charles E. Tart Sr, 89, a retired Army Veteran, died peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Angle Hospice House.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years Emmi Tart, and their five children, Charles E Tart Jr, Janet Mehmel, Johnny Tart, Harold Tart, and Susie Demitrial. He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
He was born and raised in Dunn, NC and faithfully served and retired from the army after 29 years. He also retired as a supervisor at Reliable Electric in SC after working there for 12 years.
He was a deacon at Eureka Baptist Church where he faithfully served for over 20 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family request a tribute be made to the non-profit Angle Hospice House in Whiteville, at Lifecare.org.
Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Eureka Baptist Church. Viewing is set from 10 am-11am. Funeral Service will start at 11am and will proceed to the Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Eureka Baptist Church
JUL
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eureka Baptist Church
