Charles Edward Goewey
1939 - 2020
TSGT(Ret.) Charles Edward Goewey
Fayetteville —TSGT (Ret.) Charles Edward Goewey, Sr., 80, of Fayetteville passed away May 29, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He was born October 12, 1939 in Bennigton, VT to the late Evelyn Roucoulet Goewey and Harold Goewey. Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bernice Goewey.
Charles served his country during the Vietnam War in the US Air Force.
He is survived by his son, Charles Edward Goewey, Jr.; a daughter Christine Towns Goewey of Bryson City, NC; and his sister Ann Deptula of Ft. Myers, FL.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
