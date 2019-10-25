|
Charles "Joe" Fitzgerald Jr.
Cameron—Charles "Joe" Grant Fitzgerald Jr., age 66, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from an aviation accident near his home in Cameron, North Carolina.
Joe was born on June 10, 1953, in Pascagoula, Mississippi, to the late Charles Grant Fitzgerald and Charlotta Ellen Aldridge Fitzgerald. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Cynthia Elaine Houchin, Francis Felice Clark-Hudson, and Laura Genevieve Fitzgerald-Gordon. Joe served in the United States Army, retiring as a Special Forces Master Sergeant. He loved flying, spending time in nature, making music as a guitarist and pianist, and educating others about aviation. Joe was also known for his sense of humor, self-reliance, and magnetic personality. Above all else he loved his family, a proud father and grandfather who was happiest when surrounded by loved ones.
He is survived by his two children and one grandchild: Joseph Fitzgerald and husband Joseph Landau of New York, NY and their daughter Sophia Fitzgerald Landau; daughter Anna Fitzgerald of Norfolk, VA; mother of his children Irene Sievers of Fayetteville, NC; brother Toby Burkhart of Ardmore, OK; sisters Donna Hammer and husband Ron of Riverton, WY, and Martha Shadoan of Oklahoma City, OK.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home in Sanford, NC. There will be no formal visitation after the funeral home service.
Condolences may be made at https://supportful.com/fitz. In lieu of flowers, donations to support Joe's homestead, farm and air strip may be addressed to PO Box 10845, Norfolk, VA 23513, or online at https://supportful.com/fitz.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019