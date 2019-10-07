|
|
Charles Franklin Dawkins
Fayetteville—Charles Franklin ("Frank") Dawkins passed away peacefully at his home on October 4, 2019! This was always the way he said he wanted to go. He is in Heaven now with our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ and we as his family are at peace knowing this.
Frank was born in High Point, NC, on September 18, 1939. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Louise Dawkins. He is survived by his wife, Judy Dawkins; Daughters - Anita Herring & her husband, Jim; Lynne Smith and her husband, Ken; Grandchildren: Kenneth & Jessica Smith, Alden & Kate Smith, Nicholas Herring, Rebecca Herring and Nolan Herring; Great Grandson: K.W. Smith, III; Sister - Sarah Dawkins McKeough & Mac McKeough. He graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1958. He served in the US Air Force.
Frank worked for his Father 14 years at "Dawkins' Lumber Company". He was then employed by Sentry Insurance (12 years) and National Health Laboratories (20 years). In 1993, he became a licensed Realtor working with Townsend Real Estate Company.
Frank was very active in our community serving on the following:
Cape Fear Valley Hospital Commission - 6 years and as Chairman in 1976!
Fayetteville Jaycees
Fayetteville Exchange Club - served as President.
Kiwanis Club of Fayetteville - 28 years
Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation - 12 years
Snyder Memorial Baptist Church - 66 years. He loved his church and his Lord.
Frank had 5-bypass heart surgery in 2003 with major complications - staying in the hospital 35 days. He worked hard to restore his health by participating in Cape Fear Valley Health Plex's Cardiac Program and never stop going. He even went 3 times the week before his passing. He loved this group because they all had something in common and understood each others' needs. Frank was always well dressed and looked great - his email included the letters "GQ"!
Frank loved his family. He & his wife, Judy, married young and everyone said it wouldn't last; however, they proved them wrong. They would have been married 62 years in November. He loved his two daughters, Anita & Lynne, and was so proud of both of them for graduating from college and marrying two wonderful sons-in-law, Jim & Ken. His grandchildren were the "apples of his eyes" and having a great grandson this year was another absolute blessing from God!
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 11 AM with Dr. John Cook officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 AM in the Church Gathering Hall.
In lieu of flowers, our family asks that donations be made to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church in Frank's memory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019