Charles Franklin Utterback
Goldsboro—Charles Franklin Utterback, 77, peacefully passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home. Born in Branchville, Maryland on August 27, 1942 he was the son of the late Howard Thurston Utterback, Sr. and Margaret Biller Utterback.
Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserves and from the U.S. Postal Service.
A graveside service of remembrance will be held at a later date at the Hillsboro Cemetery in Hillsboro, Virginia.
Charles is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Eunice S. Utterback; daughter, Brooke Baringer and husband Kirk of Pikeville; grandchildren, Kadance and Tinsley; sister, Dorothy U. Garrett; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Thurston Utterback, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the – North Carolina, 933 Louise Ave #101B, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019