Charles G. Woodell
Fayetteville—Charles Grady Woodell, age 91, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Fayetteville, NC. Born January 27, 1928 in Johnston County to the late John Henry and Gertrude Hodge Woodell, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Dupree Woodell in 1999 and his daughter, Angela Charlene Woodell who died in 2013. He was also preceded in death by all three of his brothers, Battle, James, and Thomas Woodell. God has truly blessed Charles with a long life. In 1956 Charles and Laura where saved by God's grace and baptized into the family of God. He was ordained a deacon in October 1959 at Baptist Center Church in Clayton. Charles was the spiritual leader of his family as a devoted husband and father. He was always active in his service to God and the family of God as a deacon, Sunday School Bible Teacher, and usher/greeter. As a young married man, he worked as a tenant farmer and after completing truck driving school through NC State, he worked as a truck driver with Gurley Milling Company and later for Franklin Baking Company for 25 years until his retirement in 1993.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home with the Rev. John Pabon officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Smithfield. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. just prior to the service.
Surviving are his daughters, Carolyn Woodall and husband Gerald of Fayetteville and Joyce Lee of Kingsport, TN; 5 grandchildren, Christopher Woodall and wife, Hope and Kimberly Woodall Slate and husband, Mike, David Lee, Charles Lee, John Lee; 6 great grandchildren, Aaron and Timothy Slate, Elizabeth and James Lee, Kyah and Gavin Lee.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Trinity Baptist Church, 433 Southland Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28311.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019