|
|
Charles (Lindy) Holland
Wagram — Mr. Charles (Lindy) Holland of Wagram passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Pinehurst Health Care and Rehab at the age of 83.
Charles was born on September 15, 1935 to the late Tom and Dixie Teal Holland.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary (Jo) Holland of the home, three sons, Charles Holland Jr. of Ash, NC, John Holland of Wagram, NC and Matt Holland of Wagram, NC, two Grandchildren Jennifer Childers and husband Adam of Supply, NC and Tia Bryant of Laurel Hill, six great grandchildren. two sisters, Sue Harris of Raeford, NC and Diane Johnson and husband Dave of Raeford, NC, two brothers, Johnny Holland of Raeford and David Holland and wife Geraldine of Raeford, NC
Visitation will be held Wednesday February 27, 2019 from the hours of 2 until 3 p.m. at Crumpler Funeral Home in Raeford.
Funeral Services will follow in the Chapel at 3 p.m. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Wagram.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019