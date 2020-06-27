Charles "Chuck" Horton
Fayetteville— Charles Raymond "Chuck" Horton, 63, passed Friday, June 26, 2020. Celebration of Life Service on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the family home. Jernigan Warren Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.