Charles "Charlie" Hritz
Sanford—Charles "Charlie" Stephen Forest Hritz, 77, of Sanford, NC passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home with his wife by his side.
Charlie was born on April 24, 1942, in Johnstown, PA, to the late Janet and Charles Hritz. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Pat and Daleann, and son, Stephen Hritz.
Charlie leaves behind many relatives and friends that loved him including his wife of 42 years, Margaret; daughter, Christy Burnside of Centreville, VA and grandsons, Forest Hritz of northern Virginia and Coy Hritz of Bealeton, VA.
For those who knew Charlie, they knew how much he loved his pets, especially his kitty cats. He was greeted at Rainbow Bridge by his beloved dog, Hobo and his many kitties…Elvis, Freckles, Gabby, Siam and Annie Cat. He leaves behind his precious Qin to keep Margaret company.
Charlie served with the special forces 3rd Ranger Airborne for the United States Army during the Vietnam war. He received numerous medals and commendations including the Distinguished Service Cross with Valor, the Distinguished Service Medal with Valor, and the Silver Star with Valor and Oak Leaf. After five tours of duty, he left the army for civilian life, earning his associates degree. He eventually began working as a civilian employee at the Pentagon in security where he ended his career as a GS-13. He was an excellent soldier and government employee, who loved and was extremely dedicated to his country. Charlie enjoyed his retirement years living on the lake in the Carolina Lakes community. It was his dream come true. He was a member of Northwood Temple Church in Fayetteville, NC. His favorite pastime was spending time with his beautiful wife and collecting guns and coins. He was a frequent visitor to Guns Plus and the many coin shops near his home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake, NC. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Northwood Temple Church, General Fund, 4250 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC, 28311. All other correspondence may be sent to 845 Coachman Way, Sanford, NC 27332.
Arrangements by Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 26 to June 27, 2019