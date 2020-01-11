|
|
Rev. Charles "Randy" Jordan
Lumber Bridge—Rev. Charles Randolph "Randy" Jordan, 62, of Lumber Bridge passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Randy served as Pastor of several area churches and was Chaplain for Community Homecare and Hospice, but one of his greatest loves was woodworking. He and his father, Charlie "Bill" Jordan operated Cumberland Mill Works until Charlie's death in 2016 and Randy's health no longer allowed him to continue. He was a Master Craftsman building many of the custom cabinets in this area's finest homes and offices. His other greatest love was his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Nadine Jordan.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vickie Craven Jordan; daughters, Kimberly Angel (Jason) Allen and April (Jeff) Allen; grandchildren, Noah (Erin), Lillie, Maddy, Evangeline, Bethany, Cora, Jonas, Colby (Kaitlyn), Kaedy and Connor; great-grandchildren, Colten and Paisley; sisters, Kathy (Smoot) Canady and Debbi (Daryle) Nobles; Sisters-in-Law, Judy Ann Shaw and Melissa (David) McGill; and a host of many friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening, January 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 6:30 pm in the Jernigan-Warren Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020