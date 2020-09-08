1/1
Charles Joseph VanBuren
Charles Joseph Van Buren
Fayetteville—Charles J. Van Buren was born on December 14, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York. His heart was set on serving our country and joining the Army where he served for 21 years.
Upon retirement from the military, he furthered his studies and went on to earn a Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate Degrees. Charles joined Devry Technical Institute in New Jersey where he held the positions of Dean of Academics, Senior Professor, and Chair of Electronics and Computer Technology.
On weekends and holidays, Charles devoted his time to the U.S,. Coast Guard Auxiliary Unit. He Thoroughly enjoyed serving the communities he loved.
He is survived by his wife, Sonny and in 2005 they moved to Fayetteville, where they began a quiet peaceful life together, and for the past 48 years, they have cherished every moment of love and joy, hand in hand and heart to heart.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Korean Baptist Church. 6873 Cliffdale Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28314 http://www.lovefkbc.org/
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
September 5, 2020
I will always remember your zest for life, your sly humor, and our dance in your living room! Rest In Peace
Carrie Davis-Leyh
