Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138

Charles Kenneth Royal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Kenneth Royal Obituary
Charles Kenneth Royal
Raleigh—Mr. Charles Kenneth Royal, 94 of Raleigh and formerly of Salemburg, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Salemburg Baptist Church, 300 N. Main Street, Salemburg, with Reverend John Adams and Reverend Charles Royal officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Royal was born October 16, 1924 in Sampson County and was the son of Ranby and Carrie Torrans Royal. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Virginia Lee Harris; his sister, Helen R. Cook; and two brothers, Ranby Royal, Jr., and Ammie Lee Royal.
He was a US Navy Veteran having served in WWII. He was the owner and operator of Royal and Warren Hardware Store.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Love Royal; one daughter, Claudia R. and husband, Tom Jacobi; his son, Charles K. Royal, Jr. and wife, Suzanne; three step-children, Hillery Honeycutt and wife, Nina, Wayne Honeycutt and wife, Melody, Wendy and husband, Stephen Summerlin; fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren; two brothers, Billy Royal and wife, Nancy, and Joe Royal and wife, Alice Jane; and three sisters-in-law, Joyce Carter, Gray and husband, Glen Thompson, and Carol Honeycutt.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:50 p.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral service in the Sanctuary of Salemburg Baptist Church.
Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now