Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138

Charles Larry Williams

Charles Larry Williams Obituary
Charles Larry Williams
Autryville—Mr. Charles Larry Williams, 68 of Autryville, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Freedom Baptist Church, 2099 Tyndall Bridge Road, Salemburg, with Reverend Paul Honeycutt and Reverend Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Larry was born October 22, 1950 in Sampson County and was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Amon "C.A." and Frances Imperato Williams; one grandson, Kolby Lee Marley; and one sister, Denise Williams Barnes.
He retired from Goodyear Tire Company having worked as Director of Emergency Services for forty-two years. In 2000 he was chosen "Goodyear Employee of the Year". He had previously coached youth baseball and had served as Deacon at Freedom Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Williams; two children, Robin Williams Marley (Keith) of Salemburg, Charles Larry Williams, II (Barbara) of White Lake; seven grandchildren, Kendall Marley, McKenzie Williams, Ashlyn Williams, Kaison Marley, Ayden Williams, Kennedy Williams, Spencer Williams; one sister, Nancy Williams Norris (Lee) of Eastover; brother-in-law, Steve Barnes of Autryville; one niece and nine nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.
Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019
